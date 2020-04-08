Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

RACER’s Esports race calendar, April 8-11

Zak Mauger/Motorsports Images

RACER’s Esports race calendar, April 8-11

Esports

RACER’s Esports race calendar, April 8-11

By 6 hours ago

By |

With the forced shutdown of motorsports, racing series around the world are switching to Esports, featuring some of their drivers — like McLaren’s Lando Norris, pictured above — as well as Esports aces, in an effort to keep their fans engaged.

Here’s a rundown of currently scheduled events. For the full calendar, click here.

April 8 7:00 p.m. NBC Esports Short Track iRacing Challenge – Myrtle Beach NASCAR iRacing NBCSN
April 9 7:00 p.m. NBC Esports Short Track iRacing Challenge – Martinsville NASCAR iRacing NBCSN
April 11 1:04 p.m. Ricmotech Road to Indy iRacing eSeries – IMS road course RTI iRacing click here
April 11 4:00 p.m. IndyCar iRacing Challenge – Michigan IndyCar iRacing TBA
April 11 TBA eSCCA Hoosier Super Tour – Sebring SCCA Club Racing iRacing TBA

 

, Esports

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home