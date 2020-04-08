Le Mans Classic postponed to 2021

Peter Auto and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO) have opted to push the 2020 running of the Le Mans Classic event to 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 10th edition of the bi-annual historic event, run on the full Circuit de la Sarthe, was due to run from July 2-5 this year, but is scheduled for July 1-4, 2021.

“In the current climate, Peter Auto and the ACO are unable to guarantee the safety and standards associated with Le Mans Classic and have therefore opted to reschedule the prestige event in 2021,” the ACO said in a statement. “The uncertainty surrounding the health situation ruled out a short-term postponement.”

Pierre Fillon, President of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest said: “Le Mans Classic is a monument in the vintage auto world. Safety and quality are therefore key to the organization of such a prominent event.

“We are momentarily unable to guarantee these essential requirements and postponement is our only option. We can now focus on 2021 and look forward to welcoming you all then. In the meantime, take care of yourselves and your loved ones.”

Patrick Peter, president of Peter Auto, added: “Le Mans Classic is an international showcase that attracts almost 200,000 fans to a single venue. As you can imagine, maintaining the original dates for the event in the current context was out of the question.

“We have therefore decided, together with our partners and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest, to postpone Le Mans Classic until 2021 when everyone will be able to fully enjoy this marvelous retrospective of the finest hours of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.”

This postponement comes after the ACO pushed both the Le Mans 24 Hours and 24 Hour Moto events to later this year.

The Le Mans 24 Hours is scheduled to run September 19-20 and will no longer be the 2019-20 FIA WEC season finale. A second 8-hour meeting at Bahrain has been added to the WEC schedule in November.