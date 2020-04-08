Earnhardt Jr invited into Saturday's IndyCar iRacing at MIS

Dale Earnhardt Jr. revealed via Twitter on Wednesday that he has received an invitation to make his virtual IndyCar debut in this weekend’s IndyCar iRacing Challenge round at Michigan International Speedway.

Invite received. I better get to work figuring this car out. pic.twitter.com/Hurv7VK6Wa — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) April 8, 2020

The NASCAR star turned NBC racing analyst analyst would follow in the virtual wheel tracks of fellow NASCAR veteran Jimmie Johnson, who took part in the previous two rounds at the virtual road courses of Watkins Glen International and Barber Motorsports Park. Unlike Johnson, however, Earnhardt is an experienced iRacing competitor, who nearly won the opening round of NASCAR’s Pro Invitational iRacing series at the virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway.

His chances of success also figure to be boosted by the fact that this Saturday’s round of the 6-race virtual IndyCar series will be the first to run on an oval, after MIS was selected by IndyCar drivers as the Drivers’ Choice track.