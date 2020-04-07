Canadian Grand Prix postponed

Formula 1’s potential season start has been pushed back to late June at the earliest following confirmation of the postponement of the Canadian Grand Prix.

The race in Montreal was due to take place on June 14, and after a number of postponements and cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic has been the first scheduled race on the calendar for the past few weeks. However, following a meeting between the teams, F1 and the FIA – during which a potential season start date was discussed – the round at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve has been postponed.

“I am proud to see how such wonderful initiatives and technical advancements stemming from Formula 1 are being applied in a time of crisis,” Francois Dumontier, the president and CEO of the Canadian Grand Prix said. At the moment it is crucial that all of our energies be put together to overcome COVID-19. We will welcome you with open arms at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve as soon as it is safe to do so.’’

The organizers say all tickets will remain valid for a new date that is being targeted later in the season, with fans going to be given further options once a date is confirmed. F1 CEO and chairman Chase Carey says it is the sport’s intention to return in 2020, with a current target of between 15-18 races on a revised calendar.

“We have been working closely with our friends at the Canadian Grand Prix over the past few weeks and support them in taking this necessary decision to ensure the safety of fans and the F1 community,” Carey said. “We always look forward to traveling to the incredible city of Montreal and while we will all have to wait a bit longer, we will put on a great show when we arrive later this year.”

The French Grand Prix on June 28 becomes the first race on the 2020 calendar that is still scheduled to take place, with managing director Eric Boullier telling RACER last month that the organizers can afford to wait until the middle of June before needing to make a final decision on whether the event goes ahead.

For more information about race postponements and cancellations across world motorsport, as well as updates for those holding tickets for affected events, click here.