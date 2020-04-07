Canadian GP inches closer towards postponement

This year’s Canadian Grand Prix is likely to be rescheduled or canceled in the near future following a discussion between Formula 1, the FIA and the teams.

A call was held on Monday that largely focused on topics such as the budget cap and future technical regulations, but more short-term issues were discussed such as the mandatory shutdown period, and when racing can resume. The COVID-19 pandemic has so far led the first eight races of the 2020 season to be either postponed or cancelled.

With the Canadian Grand Prix currently set to open the season on June 14 and the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve – a semi-permanent venue – requiring preparation work in order to be ready, the teams focused on a potential start date and Montreal was not considered a realistic target.

The organizers of the French Grand Prix have already said they can wait until June to make a decision on their race, which is due to take place on June 28 and currently forms the first part of a double-header with the Austrian Grand Prix.

The next race after that pairing is the British Grand Prix, scheduled for July 19 and believed to be a more likely opening venue given the fact that seven of the ten teams have bases within 100 miles of Silverstone.

Organization and preparations for races has been further hurt by both the teams and F1 itself having furloughed staff in response to the global situation, with no certainty over when restrictions on movement will end.