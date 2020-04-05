New-look eNASCAR Pro Invitational set for Bristol launch

The virtual Bristol Motor Speedway is the setting for Sunday afternoon’s Round 3 of the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race, airing live at 1 p.m. ET on FOX (where available; check local listings), FS1 and the FOX Sports app.

The line-up for the Food City Showdown presented by M&Ms will be set after two 50-lap heat races (a two-lap qualifying effort will determine the line-up for the heats). All drivers in the heat races will transfer to the main event.

The main event will consist of 150 laps with double-file restarts and lapped cars will go to the rear. There will be three attempts at a green-white-checkered finish, if necessary.

Drivers will be allowed two resets this week. If a car is damaged, its driver must drive back to their pit stall and come to a complete stop. This will automatically apply repairs and give the driver a new car.

The full entry list: