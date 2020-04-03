Wilson brother tribute Esports livery

Two-time Indy 500 starter Stefan Wilson has a treat in store for fans of his late brother Justin with a tribute livery dating back to a rich era of success for the British family.

The elder Wilson, lost in a crash during the 2015 Pocono IndyCar race, had a number of memorable liveries throughout his career, and when it came time for his younger brother to choose one for Friday night’s 250-mile iRacing event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, a favorite from the Champ Car era was selected.

“I didn’t have a livery, and I was thinking of using one of Justin’s race-winning liveries, so I wasn’t sure if I’d use the Z-Line car from his Watkins Glen 2009 win or the CDW win at Assen in 2007,” Wilson told RACER. “And so I reached out to the CDW guys and thought it was a great idea and gave their permission to run it in the iRacing event we’re. It’s great to involve them in racing again.”

Wilson, an avid sim racer, watched his big brother use CDW-branded Lola and Panoz Champ Cars to great effect, placing third, second, and second in three consecutive seasons with the tech retailer’s orange, white, and red livery.

“He ran with CDW from 2005 through 2007, and those were some of his glory days fighting with Sebastien Bourdais for the championship,” Wilson added. “I was just a young kid at the time watching at home in the UK, and finally got to see the car live in Belgium at the Zolder Champ Car race. So it’s special to be able to have that livery see the light of day again, and special to race with my brother’s livery at Indy.”

Wilson also thanked the artist who applied CDW’s colors to a 2020-spec Dallara DW12.

“The livery was created by a gentleman called Doug Ellison, who works for NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory taking picture on Mars with the JPL rover!” he said. “I can’t wait to get racing with it. IndyCar isn’t permitting some of us to participate in their series, so we’re doing our own with a lot of part-time guys like me, and a lot of the full-time guys joining in.

“It’s been pretty crazy at IMS. You take the fear out of it and it’s guys trying to go four-wide. For the first two laps, it’s like the Freedom 100 Indy Lights race at the finish, but it should be a fun mess.”