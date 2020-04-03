RM Sotheby’s completes online-only Palm Beach Auction ﻿with $13.7m in sales

RM Sotheby’s found success in its first catalog sale offered via the company’s time-based Online Only digital platform as 259 cars and 21 lots of memorabilia opened March 20 and closed in a staggered format from March 25-28.

The auction totaled $13.7 million in sales with an overall sell-through rate of 69%. Nearly 900 registered bidders — 23% percent more than the average number at RM Sotheby’s live South Florida auctions over the last four years — participated, originating from 44 countries. More than one-third of those were first-time bidders with the company.

See the top 10 sellers and more details at VintageMotorsport.com.