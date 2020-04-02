Virtual Tour: Legends of Speed exhibit and personal insight ﻿from co-curator Lyn St. James

After opening in November 2019, Phoenix Art Museum’s hugely popular Legends of Speed exhibit — an unprecedented selection of more than 20 cars spanning six decades and raced by legends that include Dan Gurney, Stirling Moss, A.J. Foyt and Mario Andretti — ended amidst the museum’s closing as part of COVID-19 precautions. Had its one-week extension moved forward, the museum’s first major display of racing cars would have continued to draw crowds.

To meet that ongoing interest, the museum is offering a Legends of Speed virtual tour. Rather than simply share the link, we reached out to famed racer Lyn St. James (pictured above guiding a tour of the exhibit during the opening weekend) — a longtime friend of Vintage Motorsport who served as co-curator for the exhibit — for her personal insights about it.

Read the interview and view more images from the exhibit at VintageMotorsport.com.