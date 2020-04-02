Carpenter returning to road courses for Barber iRacing event

Ed Carpenter will dust off his road racing skills for the first time since 2013 (pictured) when he takes part in Saturday’s IndyCar iRacing event at Barber Motorsports Park.

A mere 2,372 days will have passed when the NTT IndyCar Series Chevy-powered team owner/driver joins the rest of the field in Round 2 of the six-part virtual racing series. Prior to shifting his strategy to an oval-only program in 2014, Carpenter made two starts at Barber, improving from 23rd to 22nd in 2012 and from 26th to 22nd in 2013.

“I am looking forward to finally getting some racing in on Saturday!” Carpenter said. “It has been a long time since I competed in a road race — both the cars and iRacing have changed quite a lot. I am a week late to the party but hopefully I will be up to speed enough to give the 21 car a good ride! I know my friends and family are excited to watch me, so no pressure! Hopefully everyone tunes into NBCSN and enjoys a little bit of relief from their quarantine.”

Carpenter will join teammate Conor Daly and the majority of IndyCar’s full-time drivers at iRacing’s laser-scanned replica of the rolling Alabama circuit, with the race set to air at 2:30 p.m. on NBCSN.