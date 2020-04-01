Racers joining Athletes for COVID-19 Relief effort

Andretti Autosport, Jimmie Johnson, Kevin Harvick and Dale Earnhardt Jr. are representing racing in the Athletes for COVID-19 Relief fundraising initiative from the Center for Disaster Philanthropy. Each has donated signed items that include: a rear wing end plate (Andretti Autosport), race-worn shoes (Johnson), a fire suit (Harvick) and signature Skeleton gloves (Earnhardt).

The fund offers current support for those directly affected and for the hero frontline professionals, as well as support for the future to ensure that kids don’t fall behind in school, and that small businesses can come back. The Center for Disaster Philanthropy has earned a four-star rating from Charity Navigator.

For every donation of at least $25 (no maximum), you will be entered to win the signed athlete’s memorabilia you selected for your pledge. The fundraising period runs until 11:59 p.m. ET May 1, 2020. See the Racing category for all drivers, or athletes from all sports.