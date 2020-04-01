FOX Sports to air WoO iRacing

Having scored solid audience figures with its simulcasts of the opening two rounds of the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series on iRacing, FOX Sports is expanding its Esports programming with the addition of World of Outlaws iRacing from the virtual Dirt Track at Charlotte on Wednesday, April 1, airing at 8 p.m. ET on FS1. The race marks the beginning of a weekly FS1 series of iRacing events across multiple disciplines and various virtual racetracks.

This week’s WoO iRacing event features stars from multiple series, including Brad Sweet (WoO), David Gravel (WoO), Bobby Pierce (DIRTcar Racing), Scott Bloomquist (WoO), Kyle Larson (NASCAR), Christopher Bell (NASCAR), Cruz Pedregon (NHRA) and Ron Capps (NHRA).

The one-hour program features a 35-lap World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series race, followed by a 50-lap Morton Buildings Late Model battle.

“The iRacing simulation platform is undeniably the closest thing to real racing we can deliver to our viewers during this challenging time,” said Brad Zager, FOX Sports Executive Producer, EVP/Head of Production & Operations. “While the racing may be virtual, the competition and fun are absolutely real, and we’ll use Wednesday nights to explore a variety of virtual racing.”

For Wednesday’s first event, Adam Alexander hosts, with Johnny Gibson, “The Voice” of the World of Outlaws, calling the action. NASCAR racing legend turned broadcast analyst Jeff Gordon and NASCAR Cup Series racer Clint Bowyer — who owns a Dirt Late Model race team — will provide commentary.

“Americans are resilient, dirt track fans more than most, but they are also a proud group,” said Ben Geisler, Chief Marketing Officer for the World of Outlaws. “I can’t wait to hear them talking about the sport they love this week, while FOX Sports places it on arguably the biggest stage in sports right now. Our drivers are a determined bunch, they have jumped through hoops to find sim gear and they are putting in 10-hour marathon practice sessions to get up to speed.They will put on a great show.”

FOX Sports will continue its coverage of the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series from virtual Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 5 at 1 p.m. ET) on FOX over-the-air network (here available and subject to change), FS1 and the FOX Sports app. Last Sunday’s event from virtual Texas Motor Speedway drew 1,339,000 viewers across FOX and FS1, which FOX Sports claims is a record for Esports on linear television for the second consecutive week.