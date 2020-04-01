F1’s British Grand Prix sets end of April deadline

The organizers of the British Grand Prix will make a decision about whether it can try and host its July 19 race at the end of April.

A number of major events in the United Kingdom have already been called off in July, including the Glastonbury music festival, with the Wimbledon tennis tournament set to follow suit on Wednesday. However, Silverstone says it can wait for a month before needing to take a decision, even though there are three rounds — Canada, France and Austria — before it that are currently scheduled to take place.

“Silverstone and Formula 1 remain in close dialogue regarding the ongoing situation and are assessing the feasibility of holding the British Grand Prix on 17th-19th July,” a joint statement from Formula 1 and Silverstone read.

“We fully appreciate that other UK sporting events in July have taken decisions regarding their events, but it is important to highlight that their logistics and sporting arrangements differ from Silverstone’s and, therefore, our timeline gives us until the end of April to make a final decision.

“The safety of our fans, colleagues and the F1 community will be our priority and we will continue to engage with the appropriate authorities.”

Silverstone’s timeline differs from that at Paul Ricard, where the French Grand Prix is scheduled to take place on June 28. The British Grand Prix regularly sees the highest attendance on the F1 calendar — exceeding 350,000 over the weekend last year — and enjoys strong advance ticket sales, whereas Paul Ricard had around 135,000 attend over the three days in 2019.

With fewer temporary grandstands and logistics to confirm due to the crowd size, French GP managing director Eric Boullier told RACER the event can wait as late as June 20 to be called off and still be able to refund fans, although capacity decisions would need to be taken earlier.