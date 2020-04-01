eNASCAR tweaks format for iRacing Pro Invitational at Bristol

Ahead of the third weekend for the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series, a tweak to the format has been announced.

NASCAR Cup Series drivers past and present will continue to compete in the main event Sunday afternoon. In continuing to highlight tracks where the NASCAR Cup Series would be competing had COVID-19 not brought the sport to a halt, this weekend the race will be held at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway.

However, for this weekend, the line-up will be set by two heat races. Every driver in the heat races will transfer to the primary race.

Coverage will once again be on FOX Sports 1 as well as FOX (where available and subject to change; check local listings), and the FOX Sports App. FOX Sports committed March 24 to telecasting all of the eNASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing events.

Something new for this weekend is the addition of a Saturday race called Saturday Night Thunder. Drivers will come from the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, ARCA, the NASCAR Peak Mexico Series, and the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series. The field will compete using ARCA Menards Series cars.

The race will be live-streamed on eNASCAR.com. There will be multiple heat races leading up to the primary race. However, none of the drivers competing in Saturday’s race will compete in the Sunday race.