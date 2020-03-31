FR Americas heads to COTA for iRacing Invitational series Round 2

Following a successful kickoff last week to its virtual season, the Formula Regional Americas iRacing Invitational Championship returns to action today at Circuit of The Americas with an expanded grid and a new partner.

Apex Racing TV will step in to stream the remaining six rounds of the iRacing championship. The UK-based sim racing broadcast team’s focus will be improving the online fan experience and expanding the FR Americas audience base by hosting the live event on its already established YouTube, Twitch and iRacing channels.

The stream will also continue to air on the FR Americas Championship YouTube and Twitch channels.

“We are really excited about the new Apex Racing TV partnership,” said SCCA Pro Racing Communications Director Amy Greenway. “Apex Racing TV can provide our fans with an even better experience and the drivers an improved platform on which to showcase themselves and their sponsors.”

Supporting the live stream, fans can follow Apex Racing TV for live timing, track map and the race incident list.

Several FR Americas partners have stepped up to offer real-world prizes: The iRacing champion will win a set of Hankook Tires while the runnerup will receive a 90-day virtual training package from PitFit Training. Third overall in points will receive an Omologato watch.

Sabelt, meanwhile, will carry over its Sabelt Hard Charger contingency prize pack complete with product certificate to the driver with the most position advances in the seven-race iRacing championship.

The top-three competitors in each event will be awarded with official Druck FR Americas merchandise to sport during the 2020 season.

Thirty-three drivers will line up for practice starting at 7:00 p.m. ET, followed by a swift 10-minute qualifying, finishing with a 30-minute race and featuring “podium” interviews with the top drivers. The championship will be calculated based on the top six results (allowing one race to be dropped).

Fans can watch the action live on the FR Americas YouTube and Twitch channels:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M_RepJ99qRw

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/framericas

Live Timing and Scoring: https://www.apexracingtv.com/livetiming/

Watch Round 1 replay: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EV22mgJ77VU