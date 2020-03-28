IMS Museum partners to create 3D models of items from collections

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum is working with students from the Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) Center for Digital Scholarship to create three-dimensional scans of selected objects from the museum’s collections.

Under close supervision, students are scanning and processing the 3D images through the Sketchfab program, making them available online to a global audience. In the first of the museum’s images are helmets, racing suits and hood ornaments.

Learn more from the Center for Digital Scholarship at VintageMotorsport.com.