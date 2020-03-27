Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

SAFEisFAST: Esports - the Game Changer?

With motorsports events called off worldwide due to the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of top drivers are turning their attention to online sim racing. IndyCar is the latest championship to host its own iRacing series to fill the void.

With esports now taking center stage, SAFEisFAST — the online resource for young racers by the Road Racing Drivers Club, produced this short film featuring Le Mans winner Harry Tincknell, junior single-seater ace Jamie Chadwick and McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown who explain why they believe Esports is fast becoming the preferred training ground for new racers.

