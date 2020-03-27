MotoAmerica reschedules IMS round to October

Following the announcement of the rescheduling of the Indianapolis 500 to Aug. 23 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, MotoAmerica announced that it will accommodate the change by rescheduling its Superbikes at the Brickyard event — originally scheduled for the Aug. 21-23 weekend — to October 9-11.

“We knew that with the current situation of the coronavirus outbreak, more changes could be coming,” said MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey. “We understand Indy’s position on this and we’re happy to make the move to the October 9-11. As our fans, racers, teams and sponsors understand, things are changing on a daily basis and we are working diligently to have a 10-round 2020 MotoAmerica Series.”

At present, the Superbikes at the Brickyard event will be round nine of the 10-round series.