Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In IndyCar, March 25, with Alexander Rossi

Image by Scott LePage/LAT

The Week In IndyCar, March 25, with Alexander Rossi

Podcasts

The Week In IndyCar, March 25, with Alexander Rossi

By 4 hours ago

By |

NTT IndyCar Series championship contender and 2016 Indy 500 winner Alexander Rossi returns to answer listener questions submitted via social media for The Week In IndyCar show.

Episode time stamps:

  • Show open, news and updates
  • Alexander Rossi interview (starts at 6m58s)
  • Getting mad at and struggling with iRacing (7m16s)
  • Driver contracts and training during the coronavirus shutdown (10m01s)
  • Thoughts on Esports (14m55s)
  • Off Track with Hinch and Rossi (19m18s)
  • Shots fired! (22m02s)
  • Dream vintage race car (25m48s)
  • Bourbon! (29m34s)
  • Favorite IndyCar race destination for local cuisine (38m28s)

, IndyCar, Podcasts

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home