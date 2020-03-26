The Week In IndyCar, March 25, with Alexander Rossi

NTT IndyCar Series championship contender and 2016 Indy 500 winner Alexander Rossi returns to answer listener questions submitted via social media for The Week In IndyCar show.

Marshall Pruett

The 2020 season marks Marshall Pruett's 34th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.