The Week In IndyCar, March 25, with Alexander Rossi
Image by Scott LePage/LAT
The Week In IndyCar, March 25, with Alexander Rossi
28
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By Marshall Pruett |
4 hours ago
NTT IndyCar Series championship contender and 2016 Indy 500 winner Alexander Rossi returns to answer listener questions submitted via social media for The Week In IndyCar show.
Episode time stamps:
- Show open, news and updates
- Alexander Rossi interview (starts at 6m58s)
- Getting mad at and struggling with iRacing (7m16s)
- Driver contracts and training during the coronavirus shutdown (10m01s)
- Thoughts on Esports (14m55s)
- Off Track with Hinch and Rossi (19m18s)
- Shots fired! (22m02s)
- Dream vintage race car (25m48s)
- Bourbon! (29m34s)
- Favorite IndyCar race destination for local cuisine (38m28s)
Alexander Rossi, IndyCar, Podcasts
28
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
More RACER
20m
Competitors representing all three levels of the world’s leading driver development platform will return to racing virtually this week (…)
43m
The disruptions caused by current shutdowns reach into every corner of the racing industry. RACER.com is sharing stories of how (…)
59m
Continuing the tradition started with last year’s “Continental Tire Cup,” and continuing with a successful broadcast on Saturday of (…)
1hr
Everything keeps changing around Ryan Preece. Consider this: Preece is driving a new version of Chevrolet’s Camaro, a second aero package is (…)
2hr
A full field of NTT IndyCar Series drivers, including reigning series champion Josef Newgarden and 2019 Indianapolis 500 winner Simon (…)
3hr
Formula 1 owner Liberty Media has been urged to help the smaller F1 teams survive the COVID-19 crisis by the chairman of Motorsport UK, (…)
3hr
The McLaren team members who were quarantined in Melbourne after the Australian Grand Prix have all returned home. McLaren pulled out of (…)
3hr
Formula 1 is set to prohibit the development of cars for the next set of technical regulations until next year in order to cut costs during (…)
3hr
Haas has named Pietro Fittipaldi and Louis Deletraz as its official test and reserve drivers, with Esports appearances already lined up. (…)
4hr
The Formula Regional Americas iRacing Invitational Championship kicked off its inaugural season on Wednesday, taking to the technical (…)
Comments