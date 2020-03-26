Strong audiences for Sebring SuperSaturday

The final numbers for IMSA’s efforts to amuse and entertain endurance racing fans during the sport-wide COVID-19 shutdown reveal the March 18-22 period that contained its ‘SuperSaturday’ iRacing event at Sebring International Raceway, and the rerun of the 2019 Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring on NBCSN, surpassed the series’ expectations.

IMSA reports 91 thousand unique viewers consumed the 90-minute iRacing event, which featured nearly 50 professional sports car and open-wheel drivers across the series’ YouTube and Twitch accounts, along with pre- and post-race content delivered by the Torque Show, and a cut-down version of the 2019 Sebring WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race that aired in prime time on NBCSN.

On social media, IMSA says 15.6 million impressions were recorded, with 2.2 million video views, and 51 thousand visitors consumed the iRacing event through digital streams.

“By all metrics our SuperSaturday event was a tremendous success,” IMSA President John Doonan said. “From the virtual race at Sebring on iRacing, to the Torque Show stream and a look back at last year’s race on NBCSN, our fans made the commitment to view the content on a variety of platforms. With the situation we find ourselves in at the current time, this content gives us a good indication of what our fans like and we can incorporate these ideas and events into future programming and planning.”