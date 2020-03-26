McLaren team members return home from Australia

The McLaren team members who were quarantined in Melbourne after the Australian Grand Prix have all returned home.

McLaren pulled out of the race two weeks ago when one team member tested positive for coronavirus, eventually leading to the cancellation of the event. In line with medical advice, 16 members went into self-isolation, including 14 who came into close contact with the confirmed case and another who developed symptoms, but all those tested returned negative results.

A number of McLaren’s senior management team — including racing director Andrea Stella — remained in Melbourne to support those in self-isolation, but after completing the required period all have been able to travel home.

“We are pleased to confirm that as of yesterday evening, all team personnel who were in self-isolation in Melbourne, as well as management who had stayed with them, have now safely returned home,” a McLaren spokesperson said. “Thanks once again on behalf of the team for all the support and well wishes.”

The majority of teams are now in the three-week mandatory shutdown period, with McLaren and Racing Point confirming they brought forward their planned shutdowns as a result of increased restrictions on movement imposed by the UK government earlier this week.

So far, eight races have been postponed or cancelled, and McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown says the sport has taken the right decision to delay the start of the season by a number of months.

“We support the decision to postpone the opening races of the season and, unfortunately, also the need to wait until 2021 to take to the streets of Monte Carlo,” Brown said. “This unprecedented situation is constantly changing, but we will adapt to overcome the challenges it presents. Ultimately, nothing is more important than the health of the team, our fans and the wider F1 community. Our priority remains, and always will be, the health and well-being of everyone involved.”