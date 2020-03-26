Dinner with Racers launches 'Thursday Night Blunder' virtual series

Continuing the tradition started with last year’s “Continental Tire Cup,” and continuing with a successful broadcast on Saturday of the 12-hour #PooperSebring, “Dinner with Racers” is proud to announce a new, all-encompassing celebration of motorsport every Thursday night.

Continuing their theme of focusing on all forms of motorsport, and integrating fans and professional racers alike, “Thursday Night Blunder” will be a Thursday-night virtual racing series which will match uncommon cars and tracks together, driven by both fans and professionals, and with a broadcast hosted by not only series hosts Ryan Eversley and Sean Heckman, but a weekly guest of honor as well. The series is slated to last, at a minimum, through the end of April, with the broadcast beginning every Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

“We’re always looking for ways to engage our fans with getting to know their favorite racers, and ‘Thursday Night Blunder’ is our latest bad attempt,” stated series co-creator and host Ryan Eversley. “We wanted to make sure that we ran a virtual series that not only took advantage of just how ridiculous you can make things in sim racing, but also gave fans a chance to race in a relaxed environment. Staying true to the podcast, we’ll also have a different guest host every week who will not only take part in the broadcast of the race, but be available for chat room Q&A, tell untold stories, and all the antics our fans are used to.”

Thursday Night Blunder’s primary focus will be on mixing virtual racing cars that you wouldn’t normally see together, and on tracks that you wouldn’t traditionally expect.

The series opener will take place next Thursday, April 2, at Virginia International Raceway, which was also featured in episode four of the show’s Amazon Prime television series. The event will feature four classes: NASCAR Cup cars, Formula Renault 2.0, Pro 2 Lite Trucks, and Global Rallycross. While the truck and GRC categories will be encouraged to take advantage of the tracks non-paved portions, the Formula Renault 2.0 and NASCAR Cup machines are expected to set similar lap-times in extraordinarily different ways.

The show will be broadcast via the Dinner with Racers YouTube page, featuring a celebrity co-host who will not only help provide insight and play-by-play, but will also be available for a long-form conversation and chat room Q&A from the fans.

An assortment of prizes and giveaways will be featured throughout the series, with the champion winning a free set of Continental Tires, and the upcoming VIR event awarding an assortment of prizes and giveaways coming directly from the Virginia circuit.

The series will continue to be available thanks to long-term support from Continental Tire, Acura, and with additional support from the popular iRacing application “Trading Paints,” as well as broadcast partners Apex Racing TV.

Fans interested in driving can apply and learn more at dinnerwithracers.com/esports