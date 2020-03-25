RM Sotheby’s and Ferrari consignor will support hunger relief organization

RM Sotheby’s has announced that a portion of proceeds from the sale of the 2017 Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta (pictured) currently on offer in its Only Online: Palm Beach Auction will go to Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund by the consignor and RM Sotheby’s. The Palm Beach sale continues through Saturday, March 28.

Showing just 175 miles and presented in virtually new condition, the 2017 Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta was delivered new to an American Ferrari collector, attractively ordered with optional Giallo Triplo Strato paint with complementary yellow accents throughout the black interior. The car’s many options include exterior carbon fiber trim, yellow brake calipers, sport exhaust pipes, racing stripe, 20-inch forged black wheels, large seat cushions, and the Ferrari horse stitched on the headrests.