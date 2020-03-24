Juncos Racing launches Esports team

Juncos Racing announced today its expansion into the world of virtual motorsports, launching Juncos Racing Esports which plans to compete in several series through iRacing and Gran Turismo Sport, along with building its own Juncos Racing Esports League and an online Juncos Racing Driver Development Program.

Juncos Racing Esports looks to compete in both open wheel and stock car eSport series by using iRacing (PC) and Gran Turismo Sport (PS4) simulator platforms. Through iRacing, the team’s goal is to compete in the NTT IndyCar Series, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, NASCAR, F3 Series, and Indy Pro 2000. In Gran Turismo Sport, the goal will be to position the team in the top-10 of the Manufacturers and Nations Cup Championships.

Along with running the Juncos Racing Esports team, Juncos Racing will build its own league featuring a championship where aspiring players and drivers from around the world will have a chance to show their skills and to possibly claim a spot in the Driver Development Program.

Ultimately the goal for the program will be to help identify upcoming talent for an opportunity to race with the team in the many different series.

Juncos Racing Team Owner Ricardo Juncos has been putting together this program throughout the past four years. The spread of the COVID-19 virus, though, which has canceled or postponed all on-track activity for the time being, gave Juncos a push to get Juncos Racing Esports up and running right away.

“I am very excited to announce that Juncos Racing will be joining the Esports world through our own Esports team and league,” said Juncos. “Over the past few years, we have been working on ideas and how and when we should enter into this Esports world of racing; but finding the time to work through these details was just not there.

“Unfortunately, now we are facing hard and uncertain times, which has caused companies like ours to work from home. Not being on track is very difficult for our teams; however it has presented us with the time to go through and make our Esports program a reality.”

“We have been working with many drivers from all over the world who will be competing with Juncos Racing eSports, along with some of our current and former drivers from our Road to Indy, IndyCar and IMSA teams,” Juncos continued. “We will not only be competing in already established series and platforms but will be building our own Esports league. This will give us the chance to watch and test drivers from around the world, potentially adding them to our development program.

Gregorio Emiliano Dorso, a former TC Bonaerense and Fiat 600 Lanus Series driver and the current director of Roar Simracing Latino, was named the Juncos Racing Esports Director. Dorso brings over 10 years of experience in the Esport world to the team competing in various racing platforms, along with being a three-time World Champion in the GT Fusion category.

For the last 10 years Dorso has dedicated his involvement as a Simracer to create the largest Latino eSport Championship with Gran Turismo Sport.

“It’s a great honor for me to be part of Juncos Racing and to become the Juncos Racing Esport Director,” said Dorso. “This is an incredible opportunity and I cannot thank Ricardo (Juncos) enough for the chance to work with him on this exciting adventure. I am looking forward and ready to face the new challenges ahead, as I know with the team support, I have behind me we will do great things.”