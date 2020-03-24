Charlotte Motor Speedway to become remote COVID-19 testing site

Atrium Health has announced a partnership with Charlotte Motor Speedway for a remote testing site for COVID-19.

Testing will be done at zMAX Dragway in Concord, North Carolina, which sits alongside The Dirt Track and across the street from the 1.5-mile NASCAR track. All three facilities are part of the Charlotte Motor Speedway complex.

The facility is the first professional sports venue in the country to serve as a remote testing during for the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Having these types of remote locations, away from a hospital or other care locations, yet convenient for people in need of testing is essential to helping contain the spread of the coronavirus,” said Jim Hunter, MD, senior vice president and chief medical officer, Atrium Health. “It’s important to note that patients still need to meet the established criteria for testing by a healthcare provider, which will keep other patients and healthcare workers safe, as well as protect our testing supplies. We deeply appreciate this partnership opportunity with Charlotte Motor Speedway to make a significant impact on the health of our community.”

Tests are done without patients having to get out of their cars, and the location is convenient for residents of Mecklenburg and Cabarrus Counties. The CDC reports 398 cases in North Carolina, with 104 being in Mecklenburg County and eight from Cabarrus County.

“At Charlotte Motor Speedway, we work for the fans, salute our military and serve our community, said CMS executive vice president and general manager Greg Walter. “During these unprecedented times, we want to support our neighbors and the region with what we can do to keep people healthy. Atrium Health has been a longtime partner of ours, and we’re happy to work with them to provide a well-known, accessible and safe place to host this remote testing site for as long as there is a need.”