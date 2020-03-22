Current and past F1 drivers among all-star line-up for Virtual GP opener

Formula 1’s first Virtual Grand Prix event, on the Bahrain GP circuit (streaming live on YouTube on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET) will bring together a wide-ranging field of drivers including F1 racers, olympic medalists and even international music stars.

Mercedes reserve driver pairing and former F1 racers Stoffel Vandoorne and Esteban Gutierrez will represent the Silver Arrows in Bahrain. Ferrari Driver Academy members Robert Shwartzman and Dino Beganovic will represent the Prancing Horse.

Red Bull’s cars will be driven by seven-time Olympic gold-medalist Sir Chris Hoy, and Red Bull athlete and professional racing driver, Phillipp Eng. F1 racer Lando Norris will drive the virtual version of his own McLaren, alongside Nicholas Hamilton, professional racer and brother of six-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton.

Renault has Formula 2 ace Guanyu Zhou alongside golfing legend Ian Poulter in its virtual cars. Motorcycle racer Luca Salvadori will race for AlphaTauri, alongside eSports caster and commentator Matt ‘Sadokist‘ Trivett.

Nico Hulkenberg makes his return to F1 virtually with Racing Point alongside streamer Jimmy Broadbent, while F1 racer turned Sky Sports F1 pundit Johnny Herbert races for Alfa Romeo with gamer Aamir ‘Cyanide‘ Thacker. Haas has Sky Sports F1 analyst Anthony Davidson and eSports commentator Paul ‘Redeye‘ Chaloner, while Williams will have 2020 driver Nicholas Latifi and singer-songwriter Liam Payne, formerly of One Direction.