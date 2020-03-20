Preview: Bonhams March 29 Goodwood Auction

Although the Goodwood 78th Members’ Meeting has been postponed, Bonhams’ March 29 sale at Goodwood is still on, but with phone and online bidding only. The company will also set up a live stream of the sale, available on its website and on Goodwood’s YouTube channel.

Previews of cars prior to the sale — including the 1964 Brabham BT8 Sports-racing prototype pictured above — will be by appointment only, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on March 28 or from 9 a.m.-11:45 a.m. on March 29, by emailing ukcars@bonhams.co.uk.

Only 10 viewers will be allowed inside the Bonhams marquee at a time “to ensure sufficient social distancing,” and extra sanitizing precautions will be in place.