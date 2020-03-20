F1 teams evaluating ventilator production to address coronavirus shortage

Formula 1 teams and suppliers in the United Kingdom are responding to the call from the government to help with the delivery of more ventilators amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The UK government has set out the need for more ventilators to help treat COVID-19 patients, as the country currently sits 10th on the list of total cases and seventh – behind Italy, China, Iran, Spain, France and the USA – in terms of deaths linked to the virus. With seven of the F1 teams based in the UK and some boasting associated technology arms, the sport is evaluating how it can help.

The teams are working in collaboration with F1 itself, as well as the government and certain specific organizations to identify whether they can start “producing, or supporting the production of, medical devices” in the immediate future.

With a focus on the manufacturing of already-approved equipment, the teams are also working with existing manufacturers and specialist companies in the automotive and aerospace sector who could also provide support.

F1 says “it is hoped this work, which is being rapidly progressed, will produce a tangible outcome in the next few days,” as research continues despite many teams being set to enter into the mandatory shutdown period that was brought forward from August.