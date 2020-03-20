Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Entries finalized for IMSA Sebring iRacing event

IMSA’s first foray into esports as an alternative to cancelled or postponed WeatherTech SportsCar Championship rounds has drawn a giant field for Saturday’s 90-minute iRacing event.

Featuring a field of 50 GT Le Mans cars at iRacing’s virtual version of Sebring International Raceway, a grand assortment of professional IndyCar and IMSA drivers, along with a number of young stars and pro-am drivers from IMSA’s development categories like the Michelin Pilot Challenge series, Prototype Challenge, and other sports car championships.

The action begins at 2:30 p.m. ET, with live streaming available on iRacing’s Twitch channel and the iRacing eSports Network on YouTube.

Alex Premat BMW M8 GTE
Ben Waddell Porsche 911 RSR
Bruno Spengler BMW M8 GTE
Colton Herta BMW M8 GTE
Corey Lewis BMW M8 GTE
Dakota Dickerson Porsche 911 RSR
Dalton Kellett TBD
Daniel Morad BMW M8 GTE
Felipe Nasr BMW M8 GTE
Filipe Albuquerque Porsche 911 RSR
Gabby Chaves BMW M8 GTE
Gregory Liefooghe Ford GT GTE
Harry Gottsacker BMW M8 GTE
James Pesek Ford GT GTE
James Vance Porsche 911 RSR
Jarett Andretti Porsche 911 RSR
Jeff Segal Ferrari 488 GTE
Jesse Krohn BMW M8 GTE
Joao Barbosa Ferrari 488 GTE
Kenton Koch Porsche 911 RSR
Mark Allen Porsche 911 RSR
Mark Wilkins Porsche 911 RSR
Mason Filippi BMW M8 GTE
Matt Campbell Porsche 911 RSR
Michael Johnson Porsche 911 RSR
Michael Lewis BMW M8 GTE
Mirko Bortolotti Porsche 911 RSR
Nick Boulle Porsche 911 RSR
Nicky Catsburg BMW M8 GTE
Nico Rondet Ferrari 488 GTE
Parker Chase BMW M8 GTE
Paul Holton Porsche 911 RSR
Richard Heistand Porsche 911 RSR
Richard Westbrook Ford GT GTE
Robby Foley BMW M8 GTE
Roman De Angelis Porsche 911 RSR
Ryan Hardwick Porsche 911 RSR
Sage Karam Porsche 911 RSR
Santino Ferrucci BMW M8 GTE
Sebastian Priaulx BMW M8 GTE
Seth Thomas BMW M8 GTE
Shinya Michimi Porsche 911 RSR
Stevan McAleer BMW M8 GTE
Tom O’Gorman BMW M8 GTE
Tristan Vautier BMW M8 GTE
Tyler Cooke BMW M8 GTE
Antonio Felix da Costa Porsche 911 RSR
Jeroen Bleekemolen Porsche 911 RSR
Harry Tincknell Ford GT GTE

