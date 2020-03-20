Entries finalized for IMSA Sebring iRacing event

IMSA’s first foray into esports as an alternative to cancelled or postponed WeatherTech SportsCar Championship rounds has drawn a giant field for Saturday’s 90-minute iRacing event.

Featuring a field of 50 GT Le Mans cars at iRacing’s virtual version of Sebring International Raceway, a grand assortment of professional IndyCar and IMSA drivers, along with a number of young stars and pro-am drivers from IMSA’s development categories like the Michelin Pilot Challenge series, Prototype Challenge, and other sports car championships.

The action begins at 2:30 p.m. ET, with live streaming available on iRacing’s Twitch channel and the iRacing eSports Network on YouTube.