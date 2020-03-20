Entries finalized for IMSA Sebring iRacing event

IMSA’s first foray into esports as an alternative to cancelled or postponed WeatherTech SportsCar Championship rounds has drawn a giant field for Saturday’s 90-minute iRacing event.
Featuring a field of 50 GT Le Mans cars at iRacing’s virtual version of Sebring International Raceway, a grand assortment of professional IndyCar and IMSA drivers, along with a number of young stars and pro-am drivers from IMSA’s development categories like the Michelin Pilot Challenge series, Prototype Challenge, and other sports car championships.
The action begins at 2:30 p.m. ET, with live streaming available on iRacing’s Twitch channel and the iRacing eSports Network on YouTube.
|Alex Premat
|BMW M8 GTE
|Ben Waddell
|Porsche 911 RSR
|Bruno Spengler
|BMW M8 GTE
|Colton Herta
|BMW M8 GTE
|Corey Lewis
|BMW M8 GTE
|Dakota Dickerson
|Porsche 911 RSR
|Dalton Kellett
|TBD
|Daniel Morad
|BMW M8 GTE
|Felipe Nasr
|BMW M8 GTE
|Filipe Albuquerque
|Porsche 911 RSR
|Gabby Chaves
|BMW M8 GTE
|Gregory Liefooghe
|Ford GT GTE
|Harry Gottsacker
|BMW M8 GTE
|James Pesek
|Ford GT GTE
|James Vance
|Porsche 911 RSR
|Jarett Andretti
|Porsche 911 RSR
|Jeff Segal
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|Jesse Krohn
|BMW M8 GTE
|Joao Barbosa
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|Kenton Koch
|Porsche 911 RSR
|Mark Allen
|Porsche 911 RSR
|Mark Wilkins
|Porsche 911 RSR
|Mason Filippi
|BMW M8 GTE
|Matt Campbell
|Porsche 911 RSR
|Michael Johnson
|Porsche 911 RSR
|Michael Lewis
|BMW M8 GTE
|Mirko Bortolotti
|Porsche 911 RSR
|Nick Boulle
|Porsche 911 RSR
|Nicky Catsburg
|BMW M8 GTE
|Nico Rondet
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|Parker Chase
|BMW M8 GTE
|Paul Holton
|Porsche 911 RSR
|Richard Heistand
|Porsche 911 RSR
|Richard Westbrook
|Ford GT GTE
|Robby Foley
|BMW M8 GTE
|Roman De Angelis
|Porsche 911 RSR
|Ryan Hardwick
|Porsche 911 RSR
|Sage Karam
|Porsche 911 RSR
|Santino Ferrucci
|BMW M8 GTE
|Sebastian Priaulx
|BMW M8 GTE
|Seth Thomas
|BMW M8 GTE
|Shinya Michimi
|Porsche 911 RSR
|Stevan McAleer
|BMW M8 GTE
|Tom O’Gorman
|BMW M8 GTE
|Tristan Vautier
|BMW M8 GTE
|Tyler Cooke
|BMW M8 GTE
|Antonio Felix da Costa
|Porsche 911 RSR
|Jeroen Bleekemolen
|Porsche 911 RSR
|Harry Tincknell
|Ford GT GTE
