NASCAR podcast: ‘Chocolate’ Myers

Today, Danny ‘Chocolate’ Myers is one of the weekly co-hosts on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. But he was once known as NASCAR’s most famous gas man when going over the wall for Dale Earnhardt’s No. 3 team. So regardless of what role you ask Myers (pictured at left with Earnhardt in victory lane at Darlington in 1987) about, he has a story — and there are plenty on this week’s podcast, including:

  • Personal highlights from his career and working with Earnhardt
  • The benefits of being on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio during the week
  • The balance of having an opinion on the radio but also promoting the sport
  • Walking and talking through the RCR Museum and learning about different cars and areas
  • If it’s good that folks still want to talk about Dale Earnhardt
  • The process of assembling the museum in what was the original RCR race shop
  • How much longer Myers sees himself involved in the sport

