NASCAR podcast: ‘Chocolate’ Myers

Today, Danny ‘Chocolate’ Myers is one of the weekly co-hosts on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. But he was once known as NASCAR’s most famous gas man when going over the wall for Dale Earnhardt’s No. 3 team. So regardless of what role you ask Myers (pictured at left with Earnhardt in victory lane at Darlington in 1987) about, he has a story — and there are plenty on this week’s podcast, including:

Personal highlights from his career and working with Earnhardt

The benefits of being on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio during the week

The balance of having an opinion on the radio but also promoting the sport

Walking and talking through the RCR Museum and learning about different cars and areas

If it’s good that folks still want to talk about Dale Earnhardt

The process of assembling the museum in what was the original RCR race shop

How much longer Myers sees himself involved in the sport