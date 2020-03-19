FR Americas announces iRacing plans

The real-world racers of Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda will take their talents to the digital racing world, competing virtually against one another in the seven-week FR Americas iRacing Invitational Championship.

The event was created for fans and drivers to keep engaged following the postponement of the season opener at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic.

The multi-race simulation championship will feature current FR Americas competitors, Formula Pro USA Championship FR drivers, as well as FR Americas alumni, competing on the same legendary circuits the championship will visit during the regular season, with one bonus North American track picked by fans.

The FR Americas iRacing Invitational Championship race season will start at Road Atlanta on Tuesday, March 24 at 7:00 p.m. Eastern and will be streamed over FR Americas Twitch and YouTube channels with live commentary from series announcer John Fippin. Subsequent races will be held every Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. Eastern.

“Race drivers always want to be behind the wheel of a race car. With the current situation around the world with the coronavirus we know drivers will not be on the race track for quite some time, so drivers will do the next best thing and keep themselves tuned up by racing on a virtual race track,” said FR Americas Race Director Scott Goodyear. “What a great way to have fun during the pause in our racing season, race for some great prizes and bragging rights leading into the race season.”

The FR Americas partners have also stepped up to offer real-world prizes. The FR Americas iRacing Invitational Champion will win a set of Hankook Tires while the Vice Champion will be presented with a 90-day virtual training package from PitFit Training. Third overall in points will receive an Omologato watch. Sabelt will carry over its Sabelt Hard Charger contingency prize pack complete with product certificate to the driver with the most position advances in the seven-race iRacing championship.

The top-three competitors in each event will be awarded with official Druck FR Americas merchandise to sport during the 2020 season.

The event schedule will include one 20-minute practice, one 15-minute qualifying and one 35-minute race with points following the FIA FR system. The championship will be calculated based on the top six results (allowing one race to be dropped).

The entry list and event links will be provided at a later date. For more information about Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda, visit FRAmericas.com.

FR Americas iRacing Invitational Championship Schedule

March 24- Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta coverage begins at 7pm E.T.

March 31- Circuit of The Americas coverage begins at 7pm E.T.

April 7- Virginia International Raceway coverage begins at 7pm E.T.

April 14- Barber Motorsports Park coverage begins at 7pm E.T.

April 21- Canadian Tire Motorsports Park (held in place of Trois-Rivières) coverage begins at 7pm E.T.

April 28- Sebring International Raceway coverage begins at 7pm E.T.

May 5- Season Finale Fans Choice (voting held on @framericas Instagram)