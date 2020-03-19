F1 to discuss postponing 2021 rules this week

Formula 1, the FIA and the teams will meet on Thursday to discuss postponing the introduction of the 2021 regulations as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that is leading to global lockdowns.

A number of countries have initiated severe restrictions on movement of people in order to try and limit the spread of COVID-19, with Italy in a nation-wide lockdown and the United Kingdom – where F1 and a number of the teams are headquartered – looking increasingly likely to follow suit. The situation has resulted in most professional sports going on hiatus, and the next four races of the F1 season have already been postponed.

F1 moved its summer shutdown forward to take place in March and April in order to limit the impact of restricted working conditions and open up August to potentially reschedule races, but the situation is having a major impact on car development, both for this season, and for a major regulation change next year.

As a result, Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto has confirmed there will be a meeting to analyze whether the 2021 rules should be postponed.

“We will have a conference call with all the other teams, F1 and FIA to discuss the situation and the impact it has not only on this season but also on the next one,” Binotto told the official Formula 1 website.

“We must carefully evaluate every aspect and see if it is not really the case to think about possibly postponing the introduction of the new 2021 technical rules. In any case, Ferrari is ready to take responsibility for a choice that must be made in the ultimate interest of this sport, it is certainly not the time for selfishness and tactics.”

Renault also referenced the need for all the teams to work together to help protect the sport during the challenging time, with its Viry-Chatillon factory closing on Friday and Enstone facility following suit on Monday before an official shutdown period from March 30 – April 19.

“We will now enter into a phase of in-depth discussions with F1, the FIA and the other teams to define and put in place measures that our sport will have to take in these exceptional circumstances,” a Renault statement read. “In the face of the coming challenges, responsibility and solidarity must prevail to reduce the impact of this health crisis.”