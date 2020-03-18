Vintage Motorsport event postponement/cancellation hub

Here are changes to the fastest-approaching auctions, events, races and more that we’ve received at this point. We will update this list to the best of our abilities as schedules change.

Updated as of 3-18-20 11:00PM EST

Auctions

• Barrett-Jackson April 16-18 Palm Beach – rescheduled for Oct. 15-17

• RM Sotheby’s March 20-27 Palm Beach – online-only sale

• Bonhams March 29 Goodwood – will proceed; preview in this issue

• Gooding & Company April 1 Passion of a Lifetime – postponed

• Mecum April 2-4 Houston – postponed; preview in this issue

Events

• Motorsports Hall of Fame: 2020 Induction Ceremony – canceled; HoF also closed

• International Motor Racing Research Center: March 24 Trackside Stories exhibit opening – postponed

• IMRRC: April 2 Career in Auto Tech event – canceled

• IMRRC: April 4 Model Car Show – canceled

Note: The IMRRC research services program is temporarily suspended and donations of archive materials are discouraged at this time due to staffing constraints.

• Road Racing Drivers Club: April 16 Evening with Rick Mears – postponed

• April 25 Philadelphia Concours – canceled

• May 15-16 Quail Motorcycle Gathering – canceled

• May 30-31 Greenwich Concours – canceled