Vintage Motorsport event postponement/cancellation hub

Here are changes to the fastest-approaching auctions, events, races and more that we’ve received at this point. We will update this list to the best of our abilities as schedules change.
Updated as of 3-18-20 11:00PM EST
Auctions
• Barrett-Jackson April 16-18 Palm Beach – rescheduled for Oct. 15-17
• RM Sotheby’s March 20-27 Palm Beach – online-only sale
• Bonhams March 29 Goodwood – will proceed; preview in this issue
• Gooding & Company April 1 Passion of a Lifetime – postponed
• Mecum April 2-4 Houston – postponed; preview in this issue
Events
• Motorsports Hall of Fame: 2020 Induction Ceremony – canceled; HoF also closed
• International Motor Racing Research Center: March 24 Trackside Stories exhibit opening – postponed
• IMRRC: April 2 Career in Auto Tech event – canceled
• IMRRC: April 4 Model Car Show – canceled
Note: The IMRRC research services program is temporarily suspended and donations of archive materials are discouraged at this time due to staffing constraints.
• Road Racing Drivers Club: April 16 Evening with Rick Mears – postponed
• April 25 Philadelphia Concours – canceled
• May 15-16 Quail Motorcycle Gathering – canceled
• May 30-31 Greenwich Concours – canceled
See the full story and latest updates at VintageMotorsport.com
Comments