Quarantined McLaren personnel test negative for coronavirus

The McLaren Formula 1 team has announced that all seven of its race team members who were tested for coronavirus while in quarantine in Melbourne following the cancelled Australian Grand Prix have returned negative results. The one team member who tested positive initially is also now free of symptoms.

The balance of personnel were not required to be tested at the direction of the medical authorities. In total, 16 members of the team were placed in quarantine, 14 due to close contact with the team member who tested positive, and an additional team member who developed symptoms over the weekend.

As a precaution, these team members will remain in self-isolation for a further week to complete the 14-day quarantine period requested by the Australian medical authorities. Three members of senior management also stayed in Melbourne to support their staff for the duration of the quarantine.

“On behalf of the team and all McLaren personnel in Melbourne, the team sends its thanks for all the well wishes, support and offers of care package deliveries, which are going a long way to maintain team morale,” McLaren concluded in its update.