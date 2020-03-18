Petersen Museum launches live-streamed Vault Tours

Already known for novel approaches to sharing its vintage and unique cars with the public, the Petersen Museum in Los Angeles, California, is now offering live-streamed tours of its 60,000-square-foot Vault Collection, starting today (March 18). The museum is closed through March 31.

Free for Petersen Museum members and just $3 (an 86% discount on the in-person tour) the museum is using the 60- to 70-minute online tours as a way to extend the access and stories of its 250-car collection to a wider audience. Each tour directly supports the museum and its staff during the temporary closure.