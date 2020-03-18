IndyCar set to offer work-from-home option

The NTT IndyCar Series is expected to start a voluntary work-from-home program today.

RACER has learned all personnel were given the option to continue working in the sanctioning body’s offices in Speedway, Indiana, or shift to home-based efforts where teleconferencing and online communications will tie staff members together in a virtual capacity.

It’s believed many among IndyCar’s staff will make use of the work-from-home option, while the series’ leadership will likely report to the offices for essential functions.

All races through April have been cancelled or postponed, and in a new decree from IndyCar, testing has been banned through May 10, which has reduced the need for the series’ entire workforce to leave the house each day and perform their duties in an office setting.