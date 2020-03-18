IMSA teams with iRacing for Sebring SuperSaturday

While the real Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts has been rescheduled to the weekend of Nov. 11-14, many IMSA racers will be going virtual racing this weekend with “IMSA Sebring SuperSaturday.” In partnership with iRacing, IMSA is hosting a 90-minute, single-class shootout at Sebring. The race begins at 2:30 p.m. ET with a 15-minute warm-up session from 2 to 2:15 p.m. and single-car qualifying from 2:15 to 2:25 p.m.

“IMSA is committed to delivering a realistic racing experience to our fans, competitors and partners this weekend,” said IMSA President John Doonan. “Most IMSA drivers use iRacing or other simulators on a regular basis to sharpen their skills and prepare for upcoming races. This weekend, they will do it in front of an audience. We are grateful to iRacing and many of our other partners for creating this opportunity to entertain our loyal IMSA fans.”

Starting at 2:30 p.m. ET, the race will be streamed live on iRacing’s Twitch channel and the iRacing eSports Network on YouTube. The commentary team will include the voice of IMSA Radio’s John Hindhaugh.

The field will be comprised of IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge drivers, who will choose from one of four recent WeatherTech Championship GT Le Mans class race cars: the BMW M8 GTE, Ferrari 488 GTE, Porsche 911 RSR and Ford GT.

Several IMSA stars already have committed to participate in the IMSA Sebring SuperSaturday. The entry list will be released shortly.

The Torque Show, the Facebook Live broadcast hosted by Justin Bell and Tommy Kendall, will have a one-hour pre-race show on Facebook Live starting at 1:30 p.m. ET, with live driver interviews and running commentary of practice and qualifying until the start of the race on the iRacing streaming platforms.

After the checkered flag at 4 p.m. ET, The Torque Show returns with complete post-race coverage on Facebook Live. A third Torque Show Facebook Live broadcast will air at 7:30 p.m. ET to preview the NBCSN telecast.

In addition to the iRacing event, IMSA Sebring SuperSaturday rolls on into the NBCSN network Saturday night. The network will air a one-hour highlight show of the 2019 Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring in prime time on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

IMSA Sebring SuperSaturday schedule



Schedule/Platform (All Times ET)

1:30-2:30 p.m. – The Torque Show iRacing Pre-Race Show – Facebook Live

2:30-4 p.m. – IMSA Sebring SuperSaturday on iRacing – iRacing eSports Network on YouTube, Twitch

4 p.m. – The Torque Show – iRacing Post-Race Show – Facebook Live

7:30 p.m. – The Torque Show – NBCSN Preview

8 p.m. – 2019 Twelve Hours of Sebring Highlight Show – NBCSN

Join the conversation before, during and after the event through the hashtag #IMSASuperSaturday.