Doonan sends thanks to IMSA fans

New IMSA president John Doonan has thanked the series’ fans for remaining steadfast and committed to its various championships while the sport takes a backseat to national efforts involved with halting the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Dear IMSA Fans,

Thank you. For more than five decades, you have filled the hillsides, seating areas and campgrounds around our racetracks and tuned into broadcasts of our events. You’ve supported our race teams and drivers, our manufacturers and partners, our event promoters and the communities in which we race, and for that, we are forever grateful.

We are enthusiastically awaiting the next opportunity to get together once again and do what we do best. However, guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and safety protocols have led IMSA to postpone all events through May 3.

You’ve likely seen already that we’ve rescheduled the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts, as well as the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Alan Jay Automotive Network 120 and our IMSA Prototype Challenge races at Sebring International Raceway to the weekend of Nov. 11-14, 2020. This will be a spectacular event, and we hope you’re already making plans to join us at Sebring in the fall.

We continue to work with our promoter partners to reschedule other affected events, and more information will be provided as soon as it is available. Our goal is to conduct complete seasons for all of our sanctioned series.

Alongside our partners at NASCAR and throughout the professional motorsports industry, this decision was made to ensure the health and safety of our entire community – including fans, competitors, stakeholders, event staff and our IMSA team. As a global community, our number one goal must be to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as much as possible. The only way to effectively do that is to join our counterparts in the sports and entertainment industries and postpone our events until it is safe to return.

In addition to working with our promoters to reschedule races, we are actively pursuing appropriate and creative ways for IMSA competitors and partners to keep you entertained as we wait for the coronavirus to pass. Stay tuned to our social media channels and IMSA.com for more on that shortly.

Once again, thank you for your unwavering support of IMSA racing. The racing community is a large family and you’re an important part of it. Please stay safe and we will see you back at the racetrack before you know it.

Most sincerely,

John Doonan

IMSA President