Pirelli F1 employee tests positive for coronavirus in Australia

A Pirelli employee who was working at the Australian Grand Prix has tested positive for coronavirus in Melbourne.

Last weekend’s race was cancelled on Friday morning after a McLaren team member became the first confirmed case within the paddock, leading the team to withdraw from the event and 14 of its crew members having to go into quarantine. Now, Formula 1’s tire manufacturer Pirelli has confirmed it has an employee who was working at the event who is suffering from the virus.

“A member of the Pirelli F1 team has yesterday tested positive for COVID-19 in Melbourne,” a Pirelli statement read. “The person concerned is now following all the relevant procedures put in place by the Australian health authorities.

“These authorities have confirmed to Pirelli that this person has not had any contact with third parties that requires special preventive measures to be taken for other people.

“Pirelli is closely monitoring the situation in line with public health policies and company guidelines.”

The news of the second confirmed case comes after McLaren announced its team member was no longer suffering from the symptoms of coronavirus and is recovering well alongside the rest of those still in Melbourne.