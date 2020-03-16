IMS reaffirms Indy 500 intent

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway has reaffirmed its intent to run the Indianapolis 500 in May, provided the current nationwide and global impact of the COVID-19 virus has changed to allow major sporting events to continue.

As of Monday, March 16, the Indy Grand Prix, which is meant to run across May 8-9, is seven weeks and four days away; the first day of practice for ‘The Greatest Spectacle In Racing’ is eight weeks and one day out; the Indy 500 is nine weeks and six days days from now.

“We are aware of the CDC’s interim guidance suggesting the postponement of events involving more than 50 people over the next eight weeks,” IMS wrote. “Our priority is to do our part in protecting the public health while still conducting the 104th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge as scheduled on May 24. This continues to be a dynamic situation which we are monitoring constantly in coordination with federal, state, local and public health officials. We are planning for all contingencies and will be prepared to run the GMR Grand Prix and Indy 500 as the COVID-19 situation permits.”