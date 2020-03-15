Race cancellations trigger staff layoffs at COTA
Image by Cantrell/LAT
Race cancellations trigger staff layoffs at COTA
Marshall Pruett
30 minutes ago
Circuit of The Americas has started the process of laying off its staff in reaction to the lack of upcoming motor races due to the cancelled events on its calendar in reaction to the COVID-19 virus.
The loss of the NTT IndyCar Series event from April 24-26, along with the rescheduling of the MotoGP event to November 15, and the potential cancellations of major concerts and routine events hosted by the facility, were cited in the decision.
Marshall Pruett
The 2020 season marks Marshall Pruett's 34th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
