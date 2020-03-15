Norris, Vergne join Esports racers in ‘Not the Australian Grand Prix’

The Australian Grand Prix may not be happening as originally scheduled today, but McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris will be in the field for a virtual Australian Grand Prix, in an initiative pioneered by leading esports organization Veloce Esports.

“I didn’t want to miss out on an opportunity to race this weekend, and as a gamer, this seemed the perfect way to have fun and compete – while hopefully giving the fans something to watch too!” said Norris. “We are all mindful of the current health situation and are hoping for the best. The great thing about esports is that all competitors can stream remotely.”

Along with Formula E champion Jean-Eric Vergne, among the confirmed gamers taking part are Benjamin Daly (Tiametmarduk), Aarav Amin (Aarava) and Formula 1 Esports Series front-runner Daniel Bereznay, all of whom will be participating remotely. Veloce Esports is additionally awaiting confirmation from a number of other F1 drivers regarding their participation in the race upon their return from Australia.

The half-distance race can be streamed here as well as the Veloce Esports YouTube and Twitch channels with the race set to start at 1:45 p.m. ET. Keep up to date with all key timings via Veloce Esports’ various social media platforms.