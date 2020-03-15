May European F1 races ponder rescheduling

While Formula 1 has only formally announced the postponement of its opening four races, it admitted in its statement announcing the latest round of calendar changes made necessary by the global coronavirus pandemic that the start of the 2020 season was expected to begin “at the end of May.” This put the following two races on the calendar — the Dutch Grand Prix at redesigned Zandvoort scheduled for May 3 and the Spanish GP at Barcelona set for May 10 — in the crosshairs. F1 subsequently confirmed that it is in talks with organizers of those races about the status of their events.

Dutch race officials released a statement that said: “Based on reports from Formula One Management and FIA, we are in joint consultation with them about the possible consequences for the Formula 1 Heineken Dutch Grand Prix. These are not yet fully known, but in the event of possible postponement, all tickets will remain valid. As soon as more news is known, we will share it with all parties involved.”

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, meanwhile, announced that all events at its facility scheduled to take place through mid-April have been postponed, while leaving the status of its F1 race open.

“Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will continue monitoring the evolution of the pandemic, staying in permanent contact with the different bodies and health authorities in order to continue implementing the applicable measures and recommendations, ensuring the health and safety of our visitors,” read the statement, which noted that the Spanish authorities are “already analyzing the different available options with Formula 1” should the current coronavirus situation force a change.

The next currently scheduled F1 race beyond these two would be the Monaco GP on May 24.