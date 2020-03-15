Ferrari suspends operations amid pandemic

Ferrari has announced that it is suspending operations through March 27, in response to the coronavirus pandemic. This applies to both its road car production facilities and its Formula 1 team — which has been sidelined in any case following the postponement of at least the opening four races of the season.

“The decision has been taken by the company for its employees’ well-being and follows a number of rigorous preventive measures already implemented by the company to guarantee the highest health standards in light of the Italian Government’s decree on COVID-19 issued on March 11, as well as previous decrees,” the company said in a statement. “The company, that had ensured continued production so far whilst placing employees’ well-being as its main priority, is now experiencing the first serious supply chain issues, which no longer allow for continued production.”

Ferrari’s Maranello headquarters is located in the province of Modena, within the northern Italy region of Emilia-Romagna that has been especially hard hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri said: “At a time like this my gratitude goes first and foremost to Ferrari’s women and men who, with their tremendous commitment over the past few days, have demonstrated the passion and dedication that defines our marque.

“Together with our suppliers, they have ensured the company’s production. And it is out of our respect for them, for their peace of mind and those of their families that we have decided on this course of action.

“Our clients and fans are also top of mind for us at this time, as we prepare for a strong restart.”

While Ferrari is the first F1 team to officially suspend operations, the series’ official website reports that McLaren and Renault have asked staff members who are returning from the postponed Australian GP to self-quarantine by working from home for 14 days. Other teams plan to test returning members for the virus before they can return to work.