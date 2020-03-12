Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week in Sports Cars, March 12

The Week in Sports Cars, March 12

The Week in Sports Cars, March 12

It’s The Week In Sports Cars podcast, driven by listener Q&A, with hosts Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin, who discuss the wide-ranging impact of the COVID-19 virus and how it has affected seasons already in motion for IMSA, the FIA WEC, and other championships of interest.

