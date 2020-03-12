The Week In IndyCar, with Mark Miles

NTT IndyCar Series CEO Mark Miles pays a return visit to The Week In IndyCar to field your questions and get us ready for the start of the season this weekend at St. Petersburg.

Miles opens with thoughts and info on the series’ approach, so far, to the COVID-19 virus, and moves onto the influence and impact felt by new IndyCar and IMS owner Roger Penske, E-Sports, improving TV’s reach in Latin America and other regions, future schedules and whether international events are on the horizon, and plenty more driven by everything submitted by listeners via social media.