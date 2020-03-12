The Week In IndyCar, listener Q&A

The 2020 season in finally here, and there are tons of great questions submitted by fans for our listener-driven Week In IndyCar show, so let’s get ready for this weekend’s event at St. Petersburg — and some of the key factors that will play out across the championship — with the great topics submitted via social media.
Formula 1 1hr ago
Hamilton slams “cash is king” F1 over Australian GP
Lewis Hamilton says it is shocking that Formula 1’s season is set to go ahead with the Australian Grand Prix in light of the coronavirus (…)
Formula 1 1hr ago
McLaren withdraws from Australian GP after team member tests positive
McLaren has withdrawn from the Australian Grand Prix after one of its team members tested positive for coronavirus. The team’s employee (…)
Podcasts 2hr ago
The Week In IndyCar, with Mark Miles
NTT IndyCar Series CEO Mark Miles pays a return visit to The Week In IndyCar to field your questions and get us ready for the start of the (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 2hr ago
Said, Fellows return to SVRA VROC
Sportscar Vintage Racing Association announced today that Boris Said and Ron Fellows have filed entries for the Vintage Race of Champions (…)
Le Mans/WEC 9hr ago
WEC cancels Sebring visit due to travel restrictions [UPDATED]
The FIA World Endurance Championship will not travel to Sebring next week for its portion of the SuperSebring event it shares with IMSA’s (…)
Formula 1 10hr ago
More Haas crew tested for coronavirus in Australia; officials warn of quarantine
Two more Haas team members are being tested for coronavirus at the Australian Grand Prix, while local health officials have warned of the (…)
IndyCar 10hr ago
St Pete, Sebring weighing impact of Europe travel ban
In response to the COVID-19 virus outbreak, a new travel ban on European residents entering the United States for the next 30 days is (…)
SCCA / SportsCar Magazine 14hr ago
SportsCar magazine test drive: Honda Civic Si
As much as we were impressed with and loved our time behind the wheel of the Honda Civic Type R, we will be the first to admit that it’s (…)
RACER Stuff 16hr ago
Taking a different line
Track Rekord offers highly personalized coaching to track day drivers Driving and racing schools are nothing new. The most (…)Presented by Track Rekord
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 17hr ago
Mecum will offer Ken Miles Shelby GT350R at May 12-17 Indy auction
The awe-inspiring collection of John Atzbach — highlighted by the first 1965 Shelby GT350R Competition Model built, known as the (…)
Comments