Sebring disruption pushes back convergence regulations

With the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring postponed from March 18-20 to November 11-14, and the FIA World Endurance Championship’s 1000 Miles of Sebring cancelled altogether, the biggest news item scheduled to drop during the event has also been pushed to a future date.

Announced in January at Daytona International Speedway, the convergence agreement between the French ACO sanctioning body that runs the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and IMSA, the American sports car sanctioning body, to race together with the ACO’s Hypercar formula and IMSA’s LMDh formula, was meant to have the technical regulations presented on Friday, March 19.

Facing the European travel ban that prevents the ACO’s leadership from arriving in Florida next week for the event, unveiling the rules that will governing the cars will take place at an unspecified future date.

“The technical teams from IMSA and the ACO will continue to work together on this,” IMSA president John Doonan told RACER. “They continue to be in communication leading up to what was a planned announcement for next Friday. We had planned to continue to get the manufacturers and the chassis constructors together leading up to the event to finalize a common set of regulation for the new category.

“Given the schedule changes, which obviously impacted a lot of travel, we’re going to have those final discussions via conference call and video calls. The schedule to share the rules with the public is now adjusted a little bit, and as soon as we have further updates, we’ll be able to send out notifications. But the bottom line is our two technical teams continue to be on track in order to make a final set of regulations that work for both organizations, and we’re proud of how the ACO and IMSA have come together for this initiative.