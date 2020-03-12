McLaren withdraws from Australian GP as team member tests positive

McLaren has withdrawn from the Australian Grand Prix after one of its team members tested positive for coronavirus.

The team’s employee was tested at the circuit in Melbourne on Wednesday and then self-isolated at the team hotel while awaiting results. While four team members from Haas were also tested and cleared of having the virus, McLaren has confirmed a positive result that has led to the team withdrawing from the event.

“McLaren Racing has confirmed this evening in Melbourne that it has withdrawn from the 2020 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, following the positive test of a team member for the coronavirus,” the team announced. “The team member was tested and self-isolated as soon as they started to show symptoms and will now be treated by local healthcare authorities.

“The team has prepared for this eventuality and has ongoing support in place for its employee who will now enter a period of quarantine. The team is cooperating with the relevant local authorities to assist their investigations and analysis.

“Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing, and Andreas Seidl, team principal of McLaren F1, informed Formula 1 and the FIA of the decision this evening. The decision has been taken based on a duty of care not only to McLaren F1 employees and partners, but also to the team’s competitors, Formula 1 fans and wider F1 stakeholders.”

Formula 1 and the FIA have yet to comment on the withdrawal, but RACER understands the development is likely to lead to the cancellation of the race.