IndyCar implements extra coronavirus screening at St Petersburg

The NTT IndyCar Series and Green Savoree Race Promotions have implemented COVID-19-related health and safety measures for the personnel participating in the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

For the Friday-Sunday event, which will run without fans in attendance, a single entry and exit point to the facility has been devised where all drivers, crew, series, hospitality, service, media, and any other permitted attendees must stop and participate in a screening process.

A questionnaire has been created with four areas to complete on each participant’s state of health recent travel destinations. Based on the answers, and any visible sign of illness or distress, access to the facility could be denied.

RACER has also learned that for those who could be at risk of infection from the coronavirus, IndyCar’s director of medical services, Dr. Geoffrey Billows, is coordinating with a local hospital for testing to be administered.

At present, Round 1 of the new IndyCar season will take place as planned, albeit with a shortened Saturday-Sunday schedule while some of the event’s support series will make use of Friday’s track time. The race will be aired on NBCSN at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Round 3, set for the streets of Long Beach on April 17-19, was cancelled Thursday as part of a city-wide virus containment measure. News of Barber Motorsports Park’s fate, the site of Round 2 from April 3-5, has not been delivered by the series or its promoter, ZOOM Motorsports.